Health awareness needed for forest personnel

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In the forest service, women are also working shoulder to shoulder with men to protect the forest and wildlife. Forest rangers along with women forest officials should also be aware of their health while patrolling the forest area. A special discussion on the occasion of International Women’s Day stated that the precautions related to health can make an effective contribution to forest conservation. </p>.<p>A seminar and workshop on forest conservation and women’s health was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Forest Rest House, Untwadi. Dr Prajakta Saindane, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Bhumika Garg, Assistant Collector and Project Officer Varsha Meena, Divisional Forest Officer Kanchan Pawar, Yoga Practitioner Sayali Chavan were present on the occasion. </p><p>At this time, Saindane and Chavan guided the women on maintaining their health. Pawar and forest ranger Seema Musle also pointed out the negligence to health while on work. Initially, the seminar was inaugurated by Deputy Conservator of Forests Pankaj Garg and Assistant Conservator of Forests Ganesh Jhole by lighting lamps and watering the sampling. Meanwhile, forest rangers Shobha Wakchaure, Ratna Tuplondhe and Vatsala Kangane performed a street play on forest conservation. The introductory speech was made by the probationary forest ranger Pushpa Satarkar. A vote of thanks was proposed by RFO Musale.</p>