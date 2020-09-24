Have worked hard on fitness, power hitting: Samson
Have worked hard on fitness, power hitting: Samson

Abhishek Vibhandik

Sharjah :

Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Ki...

