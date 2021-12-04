Have a look....

NASHIK: 15th Vidrohi Sahitya Sammelan ( Literary Convention of Rebels) was inaugurated today at KTHM college.

Scientist Gauhar Raza inaugurated the 15th Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan today in honor of the Constitution. At 9:00 a.m., Prof Dr. SK Shinde inaugurated the Vidrohi Sahitya-Sanskriti Vicharayatra. The yatra started from Hutatma Smarak, covered Ashok Stambh, Maratha Vidyaprasarak Sanstha, Rajarshi Shahu Statue, KTHM College Premises, and concluded at the convention venue.

The inaugural session lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dilip Gavit sang Mahatma Phule composed ‘Satyacha Akhand’. Tribal artist Amrut Bhil played ‘Pavari'. Prof Samadhan Ingle sang Lokshahir Vamandada Kardak composed ‘Vandan Mansala’ krantigeet.

(Photos by: Anmol Salunke and Jayshree Jadhav)