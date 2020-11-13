Have a happy and healthy Diwali

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The festival of Diwali is not only famous for the return of Lord Ram and firecrackers but also for delicious foods and sweets. While some people love consuming snacks and sweets during Diwali, others look for a way to celebrate Diwali in a healthy manner. Health-conscious people are the most worried. </p>.<p>They’re stuck in a dilemma of whether to eat or to avoid. In order to understand how people can celebrate a healthy Diwali without missing out the tasty part, Deshdoot Times interviewed Dr. Ambar Surani.</p><p> To begin with, she stated that one should bake items instead of frying them as baked stuff is always healthier. Eat food which is tasty but healthy at the same time. Speaking of sweets, they don’t provide any benefit to one’s body. It better to avoid those, or to eat in limited quantity. </p><p>Never choose sugar free sweets as an option because even those sweets contain calories. It’s better to avoid sugar free sweets. She added that instead of eating outside, eat homemade food because it’s healthier. For foodies, eat your favourite snacks but do limit the intake of snacks and sweet. </p><p>Also, people who decide to go on a diet after festivals tend to overeat during the festive season. No one should follow this thought. Eat limited amount of food even if one is going on a diet from the next day. In technical terms, complex carbohydrates should be preferred over simple carbohydrates. Replace maida with wheat flour in homemade dishes as wheat flour is healthier. Cook food in less oil. </p><p>If one wants to cook their snacks in ghee, that’s even better. By following these small tips, one can enjoy a happy and a healthy Diwali at the same time.</p>