Harrowing time for patients as OPD services closed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Patients visiting Outpatient Department (OPD) services across the district faced hardship due to day-long agitation on Friday by the doctors, particularly in private hospitals, against the Centre’s decision to allow Ayush doctors to practice 58 types of surgeries and other allopathic procedures. </p>.<p>A total of 2,000 doctors, including members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), participated in the agitation against the Centre’s move allowing postgraduate practitioners of Ayurveda to get trained in performing surgical procedures. </p><p>On November 19, a government notification listed out specific surgical procedures that a postgraduate medical student of Ayurveda must be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform”. </p><p>The notification has invited sharp criticism from the Indian Medical Association, which questioned the competence of Ayurveda practitioners to carry out these procedures, and called the notification an attempt at “mixopathy”. </p><p>The IMA gave a call for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services between 6 am and 6 pm to protest against the notification. All private hospitals, clinics and outpatient departments in the district as well as in the city were shut. However, emergency medical services were exempted from the purview of the agitation.</p>.<div><blockquote>A total of 45,000 members from 219 branches of IMA across the state took part in the agitation. Various 34 associations of doctors have supported the IMA. 5,000 students doing MBBS including 1,000 junior doctors also took part in the agitation. It received 100% response. We will protest in various ways until notification is not withdrawan.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Dr Sameer Chandratre, president, IMA, Nashik</span></div>