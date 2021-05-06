Harris to deliver a message of solidarity with India

Washington: United States Vice President Kamala Harris tomorrow (Friday) will deliver a message of solidarity with the people of India at the time of the raging pandemic.

The step comes as the US partners with India to save lives and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris is slated to deliver her address at the top of an online event “Bolstering US COVID Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora” organised by the State Department.

“Kamala Harris will provide an opening message on US solidarity with the people of India as we partner to save lives & hasten the end of the pandemic,” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department announced on Wednesday.

The event tomorrow (Friday) noon local time will be hosted by Ervin Massinga, senior advisor in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.