Harishchadra gad Sanctuary receive heavy rains

Nashik : The beauty of Shendi, Ratanwadi, Harishchandra Gad has blossomed again due to heavy rains in the Bhandardara dam area for the last 10 days. As many waterfalls start falling from the hills, a huge crowd of tourists can be seen in the reservoir on weekends.

Tourists also enjoy getting wet under the waterfall. Dense fog, waterfalls coming down from the mountains, nature-covered green shawls and the serenity of the atmosphere to see the tourists from Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, and other places can be seen visiting the place.

The Bhandardara dam with a capacity of 11,000 million cubic feet in Nagar district is 85 per cent full due to the strong presence of rains in last 10 days. The famous Necklace Fall, Umbrella Fall with Nhani Fall and Reverse Fall were eye-popping.

The rainfall is still heavy in the Bhandardara dam area. Many waterfalls in the area have become a tourist attraction. Along with Necklace Falls, Nhani Falls, Umbrella Falls and Reverse Falls are also eye-catching tourist attractions.

However, tourists have expressed their displeasure as they cannot see Amruteshwar Temple, Ratanwadi and Samrad Valley as they are not allowed to visit the forest area on Saturdays and Sundays. Villagers and businessmen have demanded relaxation in restrictions.

35,000 tourists visit in a month According to the Wildlife Department, about 35,000 tourists visited Bhandardara, Rajur Forest Reserve in July. About 15,000 tourists in Rajur forest reserve and 20,000 tourists in Bhandardara area have enjoyed the rainy season. Due to the corona, tourists are not allowed to enter the sanctuary on Saturdays and Sundays.