Hardened criminal Kajale killed

Nashik

In a shocking incident, it came to light that hardened criminal and a private lender Sandesh Kajale in the Panchavati area of the city, was burnt to death by his friends. This incident took place within the limits of the Mokhada police station. When he was drunk, his friends beat him up near the Nimani bus stand and took him to Mokhada by Maruti Eeco and killed him.

It has been found that they partially burnt the dead body to destroy the evidence. The team of crime branch unit I has arrested the main mastermind in this case, Swapnil Unhavane, along with the Eeco car used in the crime within twenty-four hours.

The name of the deceased hardened criminal is Sandesh Chandrakant Kajale (age 35, resident of Mataji Chowk, Vijayanagar, Cidco, Nashik). Earlier, he was booked for serious offences like extortion, illegal moneylending, assault, attempted murder, fraud, embezzlement and atrocity.

On the night of February 9, when Sandesh Kajale came to the parking lot behind Surya Hospital near Nimani bus stand in Panchavati, his suspected friends Nitin alias Pappu Chougule (residing behind Dream Castle, Makhmalabad Road), Ranjit Aher and Swapnil Dinesh Unhawane (age 23, both residents of Rajwada, Panchavati) ) and Pawan Bhalerao (resident of Trimbakeshwar Rajwada) and others had disputes over financial exchange. Thereafter they beat up Kajale and kidnapped him.

In this regard, Pritesh Kajale filed a complaint against five persons in Panchavati police station for abducting a cousin. While the investigation into this matter was going on, the Mokhada police found the partially burnt body of Kajale in the deserted forest in Takpada area in the limits of the Mokhada police station area early on Sunday (Feb. 11).

As the information about the kidnapping case of Kajale and its description exactly matches with Kajale,

Mokhada police informed the city police about this.

Accordingly, Panchavati and crime branch unit team conducted a parallel investigation. Then team of crime branch unit I got information that suspect Unhavane was in Trimbakeshwar area with Eeco car.

On the instructions of senior inspector Anil Shinde, the team laid a trap and arrested Unhavane. The investigation of the remaining four suspects is underway. According to the complaint filed by Pritesh Kajale, a case of kidnapping has been registered against five people in connection with this. As it came to light that Kajale was murdered, the police filed a murder case.