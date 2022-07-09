Har Ghar Tiranga on I-Day in district

NASHIK: On the occasion of 75 years of independence, the Ministry of Culture will launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. For this, District Collector Gangatharan D called a meeting of the Chief Officers and reviewed the pre-preparations. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod was present on the occasion.

The central government has decided to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 15 on Independence Day. Under the campaign, people will be encouraged to hoist the national flag from house to house. The event will be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, which is being celebrated for completing 75 years of Independence.

All citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at home during Independence Week from 11 to 17 August 2022. The national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation and the people of the nation should fully respect the national flag. This initiative will inspire the people to hoist the national flag from house to house; the purpose behind this initiative is to awaken the spirit of patriotism in the minds of the people.

The Ministry of Culture will take the help of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations. The first meeting was held at the collectorate and Schools, colleges and private establishments will be informed soon.