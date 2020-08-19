Happy World Photography Day

The World Photography Day originated from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic processes developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837. The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. World Photography Day is celebrated so that people around the world can communicate their feelings and express themselves through the art of photography. Photography as an art form has evolved over the years as it allows photographers to dwell deeper into the understanding of the subject.