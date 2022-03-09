Happiness is all that matters

NASHIK: There are various facets of a woman. Women are strong, powerful and invincible. Whether she’s a teacher, homemaker, economist, engineer or pioneer, women have been making the world a better place with their infinite strength, determination and belief. With power enough to shatter the shackles of patriarchy, women are rising above societal hurdles every single day, making them a stronger force to reckon with, in modern times.

If everyone around us thought of her happiness. She too could not live without doubling the happiness of the family by remaining happy and contented forever. This tone was expressed yesterday in the special section of Deshdoot’s Mahila Katta held in the premises of Deshdoot.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a special interactive session was held with women achievers from various fields on the theme of ‘Happiness in women’s lives’.

Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale interacted with women dignitaries Dr. Shraddha Sakle, Rohini Wagh, Shreya Adhav, Sonali Dabak, Shubhangi Tayde, Meena Kedia, Ujjwala Bodhle, Dr Shefali Agarwal and Shraddha Pardeshi. Renowned gynecologist Dr Nivedita Pawar also attended this special day programme and wished all of them best of luck.

Dr Sakle, on the occasion, said that women’s issues are rarely looked at. She doesn’t pay much attention to herself. Even today, the proportion of women consulting the doctors at at time when it becomes emergency, is very high. Dietitian Shreya Adhav said that woman does not usually get the balanced diet she needs. She needs to focus on that. Sonali Dabak said, “You can be happy only if you have a healthy mind and a healthy body. Only then you can make others happy.”

Meena Kedia took over the family responsibilities and is now the director of her children’s company. He also explained that her happiness was in the happiness of her family and that no matter how much she suffered, it did not hurt her. Shraddha Pardeshi also wants women to do something for themselves. She admitted that while taking care of her children and family, she has to neglect herself.

In this discussion, Rohini Wagh, Shubhangi Tayde, Ujjwala Bodhle, Dr. Shefali Agarwal also suggested various measures for the happiness of women. “Women do everything for others. But they should take time out for themselves, live for themselves. Self-confidence is very important in them. If they themselves are happy, the seeds of happiness will be sown in the next generation as well. For this, the surrounding family members should also create an atmosphere for her happiness,” they echoed. Women dignitaries fully enjoyed the music chair and cricket. It was directed by Vaishali Sonar and Geetika Sachdev.