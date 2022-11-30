Hands on learning activity in New Era

Nashik
As an institution of learning we always strive and endeavour to provide hands on learning experience to the students. Keeping the above objective in mind Market Day was organised in New Era English School.
The school had turned into a mini market. Where in various vegetables were displayed with a price tag. The teachers gave information about the different types of weighing scales and weights used to measure vegetables. The children were excited using the weighing machine and acting as vegetable vendors and buyers. Through this enriching experience the students gained an opportunity not only in handling money but also their marketing skills.
Along with this activity the health benefits of each vegetable were informed to the students. A group discussion on healthy and unhealthy food was taken. This also covered vegetables to be included in their daily diet. In continuation object talk was also conducted. Students came forward and talked about the vegetables.
It created a positive learning outcome; such activities enables students mind to grow and learn based on the experiences they are exposed to which helps them to connect with real life experience for them.