HAL should address issues of farmers, affected: Dr Pawar

Nashik: HAL has many pending issues of citizens including farmers. Theyhey should be resolved immediately, suggested MP Dr. Bharti Pawar.HAL has many pending issues.

In order to solve them, the farmers, villagers, Sarpanchs of the surrounding villages followed up the matter with it. However, as there is no action, Dr. Bharti Pawar wrote a letter to the District Collector and had demanded to organize an urgent meeting with the senior HAL officials at the district collectorate.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, affected farmers, Sarpanch of Janori Gram Panchayat, members, citizens as well as farmers from many villages in Ojhar area were present for the meeting.A plane crashed at Shirwade Wani and damaged the crops of many farmers. However, they have not yet received any compensation.

Farmers should get compensation immediately. Also, the pending tax of Janori Gram Panchayat should be paid as soon as possible, reopen the road closed by HAL and other issues should be solved by HAL, it has been suggested.