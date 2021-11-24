HAL denies entry to airport premises

NASHIK: Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (NMPML), the public transport wing of NMC, recently requested the entry of the city bus service in Nashik Airport’s premises to serve passengers in the terminal. However, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company that manages Nashik Airport, denied entry inside the premises, citing security reasons.

NMPML put forth the idea of allowing city buses in airport terminal premises to aid passengers reaching Nashik Airport. The transport wing has already started its bus service every 30 minutes to Mohadi via Nashik Airport to ease up travel for Nashikites. At present, the buses halt at the main gate of the airport.

The distance between the main gate and terminal building is almost 200 m. To aid the passengers in carrying luggage from the main gate to the terminal building and vice-versa, the wing proposed the idea.

HAL turned down their proposal stating that Nashik Airport is listed under the ‘sensitive airport’ category and hence, they can’t allow buses inside the premises.

“The defence company turned down our proposal citing security reasons. They are right on their part as the buses will carry other passengers too, and the airport security will need to check all of them. Depending upon the response, if the footfall of passengers increase in the airport, we will allot special buses for passengers that will function only inside the premises,” said Bajirao Mali, Executive Engineer, NMPML