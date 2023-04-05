Hakim Merchant Cricket Trophy: Nashik Cricket Academy wins title

Nashik

Nashik Cricket Academy team beat Dwarka Cricket Academy team by just one run to win the Under-19 Hakim Merchant Cricket Trophy, organized by Nashik District Cricket Association and sponsored by Mason Traders and Mason Developers. Nashik Cricket Academy’s left-arm fast bowler Rohan Shedge who took 6 wickets was top performer for the team. Dwarka Cricket Academy’s left-arm opener Mohammed Trunkwala’s fight went in vain.

In the final match held at MCC cricket ground, Dwarka Cricket Academy won the toss and decided to field. Nashik Cricket Academy were bowled out for 110 runs in 36.1 overs. Samarth Deshmukh scored the highest 25 runs. Dwarka Academy bowlers Mustansir Kanchwala and Harshal Kathed took 3 wickets each, while Samkeet Surana got 2 wickets.

In reply, opener of Dwarka Academy Mohammad Trunkwala reached 85 for 6 with the support of Samkeet Surana 25 and Hiralal Chanarao 27 from from 4 for 11. Mohammed Trunkwala’s valiant effort to win the match taking along last batsmen ended up after he was being run out and the team lost by just one run. Mohammad Trunkwala was top scorer with 36 runs. Nashik Cricket Academy’s left-arm fast bowler Rohan Shedge took 6 wickets for 19 runs off 9 overs. Vivek Yadav took 2 wickets.