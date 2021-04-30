Haj pilgrims should take two nCoV vaccine dose

Chennai: The Haj Committee of India, Mumbai has informed that as per Health Minister of Saudi Arabia and mail from Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Haj pilgrims visiting the Kingdom need to get two doses of COVID vaccine before departure to Saudi Arabia.

In case Indian Pilgrims perform Haj-2021, outgoing flights will start from mid-June, accordingly.

Those who have applied for Haj-2021 are advised to take first dose of vaccine now on their own, so that at the time of departure the second dose is also given to them, so as to keep themselves ready and there should not be any constraint of not vaccinated, an official release said.

It is however clarified that yet no official communication regarding Haj-2021 has been received from the Saudi Government.

All the process of Haj-2021 will be subject to approval of the Saudi authorities, the release said.