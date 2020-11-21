Hair and skin care using natural ingredients during winter

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Winter has already stepped into our lives, and we’re ready to use our winter clothes to create fashion statements. While fitness enthusiasts love working out early morning, foodies crave for hot chocolate and ginger tea. Most of the people enjoy the cosy weather and love spending time in bed wrapped around in a thick blanket.</p>.<p>However, this season also brings skin and hair problems. Dryness, dandruff and peeling off of the outer layer of lips are quite common during winter. In order to understand how one can take care of their skin and hair with the help of natural ingredients, Deshdoot Times talked with Dr. Tanishka Sonawane, hair and skin specialist. To begin with, she gave tips for dandruff and dry scalp.</p><p> If one wants to get rid of these two problems, they should apply the mixture of coconut oil and onion juice twice a week and massage the scalp properly. One should avoid using chemical products. They should rather opt for home-made products or Ayurvedic products. Apart from that, soak Fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them and eat them for better results. </p><p>Speaking of skin care, one should clean their face and body regularly. Add three drops almond oil to essential oil and apply the oil daily on face and skin. There are various kinds of essential oils and one should use an oil based on their Prakriti. </p><p>There are three types in Prakriti Ayurveda i.e. Vata dosha, Pitta dosha and Kapha dosha. Vata dosha ones should mix three drops of almond oil with Sweet orange or Geranium. Pitta dosha ones should mix it with Jasmine or Sandalwood and Kapha ones with Lavender or Bergamot.</p><p> Once a person knows their type, they can easily create the oil at home. Last but not the least, extracts of Aloe Vera, Amla, Bhringraj, Dandelion and Calendula are really useful but one should consult a specialist before using them. By following these simple steps, one can enjoy winter while taking care of their skin and hair.</p>