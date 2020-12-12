Deshdoot Times

Hailstorm warning for district by IMD

Yellow flag raised
Hailstorm warning for district by IMD
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Indian Meteorology Department
heavy rains
Hailstorm
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com