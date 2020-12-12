Hailstorm warning for district by IMD

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains, along with hailstorm and lightning in North Madhya Maharashtra, South Konkan, and Marathwada. The weather department has raised a yellow flag. It has been warned that Nashik district will receive thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rains. </p>.<p>Some parts in the district, including Nashik city, also received moderate rains on Friday. In its advisory, the IMD has said that the sky will remain cloudy for the next five days. Light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm, and hails are expected at isolated places during December 12, 13, and 14. </p><p>The department has said, “As light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm and hails are forecasted, so please take precautions for crops. In view of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, provide mechanical support to orchards, staking in vegetables.” “If farmers are in the field and can’t find any shelter, avoid the tallest object in the area. If only isolated trees are nearby, the best protection is to crouch in the open. Cover the harvested produce (if in the field) with a polythene sheet. In case of manual field operations, accomplish the operation in 4-5 feet spaced strips assigning one strip to one person. </p><p>This will ensure adequate social distance to engaged labourers. Agricultural machinery should be sanitized frequently. Farmer should use a face mask.” Rains accompanied by winds with a wind speed of 20 to 30 km per hour are expected for the next five days. Some parts will also witness gusty winds. The minimum temperature will stay between 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will remain as 27 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will remain at 50 to 60 percent.</p>.<div><blockquote>The moderate rains and cloudy atmosphere in North Maharashtra is due to effect of Burevi cyclone. The cyclone is still there in the Bay of Bengal. There is possibility of hailstorm as the cyclone will bring cold winds from North.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Dr Shriniwas Aundhakar, weather expert</span></div>