Hailstorm at isolated places likely today

“Madhya Maharashtra will likely to witness hailstorm today at isolated places. The rains at scattered places will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds,” IMD predicted. A low-pressure belt has developed from Madhya Pradesh to Marathwada. During the last 24 hours on Thursday, rains occurred at scattered places in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha while the weather remained dry in Konkan Goa and Marathwada.

While maximum temperature slightly down in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha at the same time maximum temperature in other parts of the state remained at its average level. In the meantime, Nashik yesterday recorded a maximum temperature at 37.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.4, after touching a season’s high of 39.8 degrees on April 27. Neighbouring Jalgaon was reeling at 42 and Malegaon 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Akola in the State was hottest at 42.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. To summarize, there has been a slight drop in the maximum temperature level for the last ten days, at the same time, the minimum temperature has also recorded a slight drop after touching a high of 23 degrees on April 14. In addition, the IMD has predicted long-term rainfall from June to September.

The meteorological department further forecasted favourable monsoon in India due to favourable changes in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. This season happens to be very important for the farmers as the crops depend on this period to provide adequate supply to the citizens throughout the year.