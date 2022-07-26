Gutkha worth Rs 14 lakh seized, one held

Vehicle no. MH15 FV 2546 was intercepted while passing suspiciously. When it was inspected, it was found to contain Gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra. It mainly includes Vimal Pan Masala (6600 packets) with an estimated price of Rs. 13,06,800 and V-1 scented tobacco (6600 packets) with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,45,200, totalling Gutkha worth Rs 1452000 was seized from tempo driver Bhushan Pratap Wankhede (28) while transporting it for sale. Food safety officials said that a system has been activated to trace its main culprit. A case has been registered at a taluka police station, Nashik under sections 188, 272, 273 and 328 of the IPC.

Assistant Commissioner (food) Vivek Patil, Amit Raskar, Avinash Dabhade, food safety officer and the state excise, flying squad conducted the raid under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Ganesh Parlikar and State Excise Superintendent Garje.