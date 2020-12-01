Deshdoot Times

Gurunanak Jayanti celebrated in a subdued manner

Last year, 5000+ people visited the Gurudwara
Gurunanak Jayanti celebrated in a subdued manner
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Deolali Camp
COVID-19
Gurudwaras
Gurunanak jayanti
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com