Gurunanak Jayanti celebrated in a subdued manner

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The 551st Gurunanak Jayanti, an occasion for which Sikhs wait for the whole year, was celebrated in a subdued manner this year. The ‘Akhand Pathsahab’ got concluded in the early hours of the morning, ‘Bhajan and Kirtan’ was being performed to celebrate the occasion. Children’s special performance commenced at 8:00 am and continued till 9:00 am. However, the essence of celebration was missing this year following the pandemic that has put our lives on hold. </p>.<p>Every year, the grand day is preceded by morning rallies for 21 days where everyone chants the name of Lord Gurunanak. Guru da Langar (food) gets served for three consecutive days till the grand day arrives. The main hall of Gurudwara is filled with an aura of positivity and happiness as people, with their families, visit and bow their heads in front of God to seek blessings. Small children play in groups, and their laughs are heard from far off distance. </p><p>Last year, during the 550th celebration, 5000+ people visited Gurudwara to seek blessings and eat the famous langar. This year, only parcels were kept for people who visited Gurudwara. Due to the pandemic, neither the morning rallies were carried out nor was the langar served. The empty halls of Gurudwara surely missed its worshippers this year. The Babaji of the temple, while praying, gave life lessons on how important it is to become a better person in life. He prayed to God requesting him to contain the spread of Covid19 and bless everyone for a healthy and happy life. Even though all the rules, regulations, and SOPs were followed while celebrating the festival, everyone hopes for things to get normal in the new year.</p>