Gujarat connection of Igatpuri raids

NASHIK: Nashik Forest Department’s Igatpuri Range Officials seized a truck on Friday late night with timber of Mango, Jamun and Sahada trees. The Forest officials seized timber worth Rs 60,000 and a truck from three suspects. The suspects were presented before the court and they accepted their crimes. The accused were released after bail bonds.

The accused named Nitin Eknath Khandge ( resident of Akole, Driver, Dist Ahmednagar), Jayesh Sadu Dagla (resident of Sutarpada, Gujarat) and Rabik Mahadu Valvi (Sutarpada, Gujarat) have been released temporarily after bail granted by the court. “The offence is bailable and the accused has confessed to the offence. The accused has been temporarily released on bond. The illegal logging is done from a farmer’s field in Ahmednagar district. An investigation is underway and further information will be provided once the investigation is completed”, informed RFO Ketan Birari.

Smuggling roots spreading

With this case, once again the illegal smuggling and wildlife trafficking connections have been revealed. Before the roots of such illegal smuggling were limited to border tehsils between two states, but now it is spreading to inner parts of the state. Earlier, such incidents of illegal tree felling and smuggling were observed in Peth, Surgana, Umbarthan and other border forest ranges, but now as this case has happened in Igatpuri, the Forest Department needs to be more alert.