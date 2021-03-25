Guidelines for HSC, SSC exams announced

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: For the upcoming board examination, HSC and SSC students will take the papers from their respective schools and junior colleges, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Students will also get an additional 30 and 15 minutes for the three hour and two hour papers respectively. </p>.<p>It has announced a set of guidelines for the HSC and SSC exams to be conducted offline starting April 23 and 29 respectively. Students who miss any examination due to any Covid-19 related reasons such as school falling under containment zones, requirement of quarantine or being infected, will get another chance to appear for the papers in June. </p><p>The Board will conduct an additional round of examinations in selected centres in the state. Among the measures for the pandemic affected examinations are that practical exams for class X students and class XII students from the arts, commerce and HSC vocational will be replaced by assignments. For class XII students from the science stream, practicals will be conducted on the basis of a few shortlisted experiments. </p><p>Assignments and practicals will be conducted from May 21 to June 10. Students who cannot appear for the practicals or submit the assignments in due time will have additional 15 days to do so. Detailed guidelines for the same will be issued to the schools over the coming days. </p><p>To ensure students can reach their exam centres during the boards, the government has spoken to local authorities to allow students and accompanying parents to use public transport if they present their hall tickets. The examination will start half an hour earlier than usual. It said that the government will consider exam supervisors and board officials as frontline workers and prioritise their vaccination.</p>