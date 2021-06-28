Guava, grape crops get crop insurance cover

NASHIK: Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a crop insurance scheme, approval has been given as per the government decision to continue the Restructured Weather Based Horticulture Insurance Scheme (RWBHIS). Horticulture crops pomegranate, chiku, lemon, guava, grapes from Nashik district have been included. District Superintendent of Agriculture Vivek Sonawane has appealed to the farmers to avail maximum benefits of this scheme.

The applications of the farmers for availing the benefits of this scheme will be accepted online by the Common Service Center (CSC). The deadline for payment of premium for grape, chiku, guava and lemon is June 30 and for pomegranate is July 14. Reliance General Insurance has been appointed for Nashik district for this scheme. The data obtained through the automated weather station under the Mahavedh project of the Board of Revenue will be taken into account.

Compensation will be given as per the provisions of the scheme determined on that basis. This has also been reported by District Superintendent of Agriculture Sonawane in a press release. The benefit of the insurance plan would be: The insurance cover for pomegranate crop will be Rs 13 lakh. For this, the farmers will be eligible for compensation in case of intermittent rains be - tween 15th July and 15th October 2021.

Also, in case of heavy rains from 16th October to 31st December 2021, they will be eligible for compensation. The premium will be Rs 6500. The insurance cover of the guava fruit crop will be at Rs 60000. For that between 16th October and 31st December 2021 in case of low rainfall or rainfall.

The farmers will be eligible for compensation for the period from July 15 to August 15, 2021 in case of damage due to high temperature. The premium for this will be Rs. 3000. The sum insured for Chiku fruit crop will be Rs 60000. The farmers will be compensated for the period from 1st July to 30th September 2021 in case of loss due to excess moisture and excessive rainfall. The premium for this will be Rs. 3000.

The sum insured for the lemon orchard will be Rs 70000. For this, farmers will get compensation for the period from 16th July to 15th August 2021, in case of loss due to deficient rainfall or rainfall. The premium for this will be Rs 3500. The sum insured for the grape crop will be Rs 32 lakh. For this, the farmers will be compensated in case of loss due to excessive rainfall, humidity and temperature during the period from 15th June to 15th November 2021.

The premium for this will be Rs 64000. In order to know the detailed information about the horticulture crop insurance scheme, the decision has been made available on the website of the Government of Maharashtra www.maharashtra.gov.in, informed the District Superintendent of Agriculture Sonawane.