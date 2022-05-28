Guardianship for development of open spaces

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar has instructed the park department to make efforts to change the appearance of parks so that the parks of the corporation can be restored.

At the same time, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Munde has expressed his determination to develop the open spaces in the city by giving them to the locals as guardians. He said that efforts would be made to make oxygen pockets in the area.

While developing open spaces in the city, the development will be done according to the needs of the place. For this, local citizens will be given guardianship. Citizens who have accepted this guardianship should plant trees in these places. When planting these trees, they should take care of the trees and keep the garden clean. Munde also said that these places would look green and provide oxygen to the city.

There are around 524 parks in the municipal area. Of these, about 332 parks have been handed over to contractors for maintenance. On the other hand, 192 parks are being maintained by the park department of the corporation. In many parks, the greenery has disappeared, and in many places, the garden toys have been destroyed. Maximum facilities will now be provided in these parks. Now, the maintenance work will be done instead of repairing the park. Munde also said that if proper maintenance is done, repairs will not be required.

Godavari banks to get greener

A large number of trees will be planted on both the banks of Godavari through the labour of nature lovers in the city. This will help in making the Godavari river banks greener. This work will be done after the onset of monsoon and pre-preparation is underway.