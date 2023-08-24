Kashish Santuramani

NASHIK

The growing air pollution in Nashik is a cause of concern, as it can lead to serious health issues like respiratory disorders. One of the main causes of air pollution in Nashik is industrial pollutant such as particulate matter, Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. Industrial pollutants, vehicle exhaust, construction projects, and dust from unpaved roads are a few of the major contributors to Nashik's air pollution.

The regional administration as well as central government are taking various measures to reduce air pollution in the city. The central government has provided a fund to Nashik Municipal Corporation to take various alternatives to tackle it. The local administration pushes businesses to utilize eco-friendly methods and boosting the usage of public transit. Air pollutants like particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and Sulphur dioxide have increased.

In Nashik, the industrial areas like Satpur, Ambad, and MIDC are where the majority of the city's air pollution. Due to an increase in the number of vehicles on the road and the emergence of new industries in the city, the issue has gotten worse recently. Including industrial pollutants, vehicle exhaust, construction activity, and road dust. The terrain and weather of the city both contribute to the build-up of pollutants in the air. One strategy is to urge individuals to use the public transport instead of private vehicles. Another strategy for reducing emissions from industries is to impose stricter rules on them.