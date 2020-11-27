Deshdoot Times

Ground water level rises in Chandwad, Yeola

Has risen by about two and a half meters
Ground water level rises in Chandwad, Yeola
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Yeola
chandwad
ground water
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com