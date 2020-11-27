Ground water level rises in Chandwad, Yeola

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The groundwater level in Trimbakeshwar and Peth talukas, which receive more rainfall, has dropped drastically due to heavy rains. On the other hand, the groundwater level in Chandwad and Yeola talukas, which are suffering from drought, has risen by about two and a half meters. </p>.<p>The groundwater level has dropped drastically in some talukas that receive good rainfall every year. In the last five years, the average groundwater level in Trimbakeshwar taluka has been 0.90 meters. That is, the availability of water was 0.90 m below the ground. However, this year the groundwater level has gone down by even more than a meter.</p><p> In Peth, it went down by 0.70 m above the average, while in Dindori and Igatpuri it went down by 0.53 and 0.49 m, respectively, sources said. The tehsil of Dindori and Igatpuri has received above average rainfall this year. On the other hand, the groundwater level in drought-prone talukas has increased significantly. </p><p>In Chandwad taluka, the average groundwater level in the last five years has been 4.95 meters below the ground. However, this year the groundwater level is only 2.33 meters above the ground, which is the highest increase of 2.62 meters. </p><p>The situation is similar in Baglan taluka. In the last five years, the groundwater level has remained at an average of 7.13 meters below the ground. However, this year it is only 4.73 meters below. </p><p>The groundwater level has increased by 2.40 meters. The groundwater level in Yeola taluka was 3.94 meters below the ground level. This year, the groundwater level has risen by 2.38 meters as it is only 1.57 meters below. The groundwater level in Deola taluka has also increased by 2.13 meters. In all other talukas, the groundwater level has increased more or less.</p>