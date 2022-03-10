Grocery kits distributed among ST employees

NASHIK: To commemorate the 16th foundation day of their party, senior corporator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena distributed grocery kits to State Transport employees of the Satpur area at his contact office.

ST workers have been on strike for the last several months, and as the state government revoked their payments, they are suffering from a financial crisis. MNS has been supporting these workers since the beginning.

Therefore, to aid workers, the party distributed grocery kits, inclusive of food grains, to the employees. ST staff members appreciated the work of Corporator Salim Mama Sheikh and thanked him.

Senior MNS Corporator Salim Mama Sheikh, Satpur ward chairman and MNS Corporator Yogesh Shevre, Shankar Nana Patil, Prakash Mahajan, Shantaram Patil, Shantaram Jamdade, Bhagwan Thakur, division president Bunty Labhade, Junaid Sheikh, Vijay Ulhare, and others were present at the occasion.