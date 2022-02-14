Grievance Redressal Committees to monitor MSEDCL’s working

NASHIK: Energy Department of Maharashtra Government has decided to reconstitute the Grievance Redressal Committees (GRCs) across the State to monitor working of State run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The Committee has vast mandate including supervising ongoing power infrastructure development works, acting as bridge between consumers and company, taking review of bill recovery drive etc.

The members would meet once in three months and take stock of the various tasks listed for them. Similarly, respective Chief Engineer are directed to provide feedback to State Government on recommendations of Committee. In a notification issued by the Department, at municipal corporation level the committee would be divided among the assembly segments and each have its head one nominee of Energy Minister while there would be two Joint Chairperson, one respective Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and other Executive Engineer of MSEDCL.

Besides there would be six members that would include all Chairperson of Zones of Municipal Corporation, 10 corporators of zone, a nominee of Municipal Commissioner (preferably an officer not below rank of Deputy Commissioner), Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar and a nominee of Chief Electricity Inspector.

Member Secretary would be Deputy Divisional Engineer, MSEDCL. Apart from them there would be seven members including one industrial consumer, one from education sector, one commercial consumer, one household category consumer, two persons working in power sector and one member from two NGOs. Outlining the major task for the GRCs, the notification said they should oversee proper implementation of various projects at district and tehsil level and ensure that consumers get quality power supply.

Other duties enumerated in the notification for the Committee including keeping tab on drive against unauthorised use of power and stopping power pilferage, supervising implementation of non-conventional energy projects of State Government, regularising pending power connections of household consumers.

The Committee would also have power to recommend new infrastructure projects and officials should ensure that the proposals are forwarded and sanctioned from respective departments. Even citizens can air their grievance before Committee and for the same they should provide advance notice.

They are also tasked with keeping tab on work quality and secure funds from District Planning Committee and Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare and other Government Departments for new projects in their areas. Similarly it is expected that the Committee would draft proposal for saving energy.

