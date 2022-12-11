Green gyms in poor health, waiting for repair

Ravindra Kedia
Nashik
Green gyms have been set up in Nashik city, but currently they are in disarray. The purpose was that citizens exercise there and keep their health in good condition. However, poor maintenance has left the equipment at these gyms in a bad state.
Green gyms have also been set up in jogging track area of Satpur, using funds of MLA Seema Hiray. Currently, due to the neglect of its maintenance by the administration, they are in pathetic condition. Equipment in them are broken.
Broken equipment are a disappointment to morning and evening walkers who come to exercise.
Green gyms are a good option, but due to neglect of the administration, equipment in many gyms are rusting and in shambles. Equipment at many places are also stolen.
This is causing extreme dissatisfaction among exercise lovers. Considering the winter season, people in large numbers go out for a morning walk and exercise.
But seeing the condition of the green gyms, they are expressing their disappointment. There is a demand that they should be repaired.