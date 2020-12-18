Grape growers suffer losses

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Unseasonal rain and cloudy atmosphere in the district as well as in the city have posed a threat to grape cultivation. The cloudy atmosphere and unseasonal rains have damaged the grape crop. The vineyards in Kalwan, Satana, Malegaon, and Deola tehsils are largely affected. Cracks developed in grapes due to the rainwater stored in the vineyards. Grape crops, on around 200 hectares of land in Baglan tehsil of the district, were damaged. Nashik is one of the major grape cultivation zones. Maximum grapes cultivated in Nashik get exported to European countries. </p>.<p>Unseasonal rains in September and October that damaged standing crops have paralysed farmers. The State government had announced compensation for crop loss, but many farmers complain that they have not received any kind of help from the government. The untimely rain in December is certain to add to the farmers’ woes. The grape growers are suffering losses this year too. </p><p>They had suffered huge losses last year due to the delay in retreating rains. Presently, there is a cloudy atmosphere in the district as well as in the state. Grape growers are worried due to this. Onion and pomegranate crops are also affected. Grape and pomegranate growers are taking every measure to save their grape and pomegranate crop. They are spraying insecticides and are bearing additional expenditure. Grapes of some vineyards are in a developing stage. </p><p>However, cracks are likely to develop in them due to current weather. Grape growers in Satana and Deola tehsils suffered losses due to unseasonal rains. It's feared that the grape crop is likely to be rotten. According to a report by taluka agriculture officers in Baglan tehsil, a total of 693 farmers in 53 villages suffered crop loss of over 33% due to unseasonal rains. It is estimated that standing crops on around 200 hectares of land were damaged. </p><p>Drumstick crop on five hectares of land was damaged. As grapes in vineyards at Niphad, Dindori, and other parts of the district are maturing, they still do not suffer from the brunt of unseasonal rains, stated the farmers.</p>