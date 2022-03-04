Grape grower duped of lakhs

NASHIK: A grape grower/farmer has been duped of almost Rs 7.13 lakh by a trader in Dindori Taluka. This fraud case has created a sense of confusion and fright among grape growers in trusting the traders.

As per the information received, an Agri solution company purchased 155 quintals of Thomson grape variety from Nivruti Kotkar, a farmer of Varkheda, Dindori Taluka. The company purchased grapes at Rs 46 per kg last year and assured to pay the amount in the next few days.

The company collected the grapes and sold them further to their customers. However, they didn’t pay the money to Kotkar. Instead of asking for the payment repeatedly, Kotkar was left empty-handed.

As a result, a case of financial fraud of Rs 7.13 lakh has been registered at Vani Police Station. Vani police has registered a case against 10 persons associated with the company.

Farmers of Dindori Taluka have suffered through various forms of financial fraud over time. Therefore, farmers are advised to sell their produce to trusted traders and verify the trader’s licence. Even the traders have appealed to farmers to verify the details before finalising a deal.