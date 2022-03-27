Grape festival inaugurated

NASHIK: Nashik Grape Festival organised by the Directorate of Tourism Nashik at Grape Park Resort was inaugurated on Saturday. The Grape Festival was inaugurated by Nashik MP Hemant Godse. Wine Producers Association President Jagdish Holkar, Sula Wine Vice President Sanjay Paithankar, Soma Winery’s Pradip Pachpatil and Taan’s President Datta Bhalerao, along with Deputy Director Nashik Division Madhumati Sardesai Rathod, cut the ribbon of the festival.

After the inauguration ceremony, the dignitaries were welcomed by Deputy Director Sardesai. MP Godse said that the organisers of the Grape Festival have provided a platform to Nashik farmers and other traders involved in grape production. At this time, Holkar, Pachpatil and others expressed their views. To boost the wine industry, growers from the Beed district set up their stalls during the Grape Festival to spread awareness about the wine industry.

Also, various types of grape products are grown in the Nashik district were showcased. With the sweetness of grapes, their colour, size and measurement of the pulp of each grape are also important. Jaideep Alam Chandani had installed a vintage car at the entrance area to attract Nashik residents while implementing various activities in this grape festival. Jaideep Chandani gave more information about this vintage car.

The program was concluded with the performance of Chandani on flute on stage as a feast of cultural program. Deputy Director Madhumati Sardesai gave more information about the scheme of this exhibition He said that Nashik is known as the Wine Capital of India as it has a large number of wineries and is one of the leading grape growing belts in the country. About 4,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition.