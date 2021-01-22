Grape exports hit hard by unseasonal rains

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Even though grape crops were hit hard by unseasonal rains and uncertain climatic conditions, as many as 37,000 grape growers from the district have registered for grape export this year. The grapes exports are expected to be higher this year than the last year. The grape growers faced great difficulties in grape production this time due to unseasonal rains, fog, and uncertain cold weather. </p>.<p>Export-quality grapes were hit hard due to unseasonal rains. They had developed cracks. Grape growers have overcome this and have produced exportable grapes. According to estimates, the export will increase by 10 to 15 per cent compared to the last year. </p><p>In the financial year 2018-19, 1,46,113 metric tonnes of grapes were exported from the district. Since then, 1,26,172 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported in the financial year 2019-20. Due to the climatic conditions, the grape export has not started yet. </p><p>It will begin on February 1, 2021. This year, 15 per cent of the grapes got damaged due to climatic changes. Grape exports were expected to start from January 20. However, this has changed due to climate change. The grape growers have suffered a loss of Rs 20 per kg of grapes. At present, the export price of grapes is Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg. If current weather continues, the grape season this year will be good, said Kailas Bhosale.</p>.<div><blockquote>Grapes are exported to European countries from Nashik district. Grapes from Nashik are in good demand in Bangladesh. However, when trucks carrying the grapes reach the Dhaka border, they are stopped there. In effect, grapes are hit hard. We have sent a statement to the state government and the central government through MPs to prevent this from happening again.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Kailas Borade, treasurer, Maharashtra State Grape Growers Association</span></div>