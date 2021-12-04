Granth Dindi brightens up city morning

NASHIK: The annual Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan began here on Friday with a ‘granth dindi’ - a procession of books placed in a palanquin - taken out in the city. The organisers of the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan said the president of the literary meet and renowned astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar will not remain present for the three-day event due to health reasons.

The granth dindi was taken out in various parts of Nashik and reached Kusumagraj Nagari, the venue of the literary meet named after famous Marathi poet and Dnyanpeeth awardee late V V Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. The procession moved amid the beating of drums and ‘taal’, small hand cymbals. Tableaus on various subjects was the attraction of the granth dindi. A number of local residents, including students, took part in the procession.

The dindi began after Distict Guardian Minister and President of Welcome Committee Chhagan Bhujbal, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale-Patil, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse performed its puja. Religious books, including the Bhagvad Gita, Dnayneshwari and the books written by Kusumagraj were kept in the palanquin.

State Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai, State Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker and vice president of the literary meet Narhari Zirwal, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Zilla Parishad president Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Distrit Collector Suraj Mandhare, Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and others were present on the occasion. A book exhibition and an art exhibition were also inaugurated at the event venue.

‘Dakshata’ squad catches attention

There were some eye-catching Dindis in the Granth Dindi. In it, under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, a parade of a ‘ Dakshata’ magazine, a mouthpiece of the state police, was organised. All senior police officials, including CP Pandey, participated in it.

When Bhujbal leads the Dindi

Veena is a musical instrument. In every Dindi, every Veena-holder has a special respect. Due to the absence of Sammelan president in this Dindi, Bhujbal himself took charge of Dindi. He played the role of a guardian by walking on foot from Kusumagraj residence to Sarvajanik Vachanalay. He held Veena in his hand and danced to the tune of tal and mridang along with Narhari Zirwal & Hiraman Khoskar.

Social message through Dindi

The whole road was decorated with beautiful rangoli designs, and the participant’s beautiful costumes created a positive aura amid the dew. Students from various schools, dancers, Malakhama gymnasts, women groups, Nashik Cyclists Society, and other groups put their best foot forward to showcase their skills to Nashikites.

One of MVP’s school students was dressed as Lord Vitthala, accompanied by his consort Rakhubai. The other school students dressed up as freedom fighters to portray the significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other fighters in the freedom struggle.

A group of females laid mats on the road to showcase their yoga skills and give the message of a healthy life to all. City Police were present in huge forces at the rally to regulate traffic and participate in the beautiful rally. Some aware residents created plack cards spreading the messages like, ‘Wear a helmet’; ‘don’t drink and drive’; ‘social distancing is a must’ and other important slogans.

Voter awareness platform

Polling Station Officer Nitin Joshi inaugurated the Voter Awareness Platform jointly organized by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Authority at the 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. “Polling station officials are the backbone of the electoral system and their contribution must be taken into account.

Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande has expressed confidence that there will be widespread awareness through the voting awareness platform. Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Deputy Collector (Rohyo) Nitin Mundavare, Election Deputy District Officer Swati Thavil, Tehsildar Prashant Patil, Polling Officer Nitin Joshi and all the polling station officials were present on the occasion.