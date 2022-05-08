Gram panchayat denies benefits to Inter-caste couple

NASHIK: In a statement to the District Collector, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) or Maharashtra Anti Superstition Committee demanded that legal action should be taken against the Gram Panchayat members and Caste Panchayat members who forcibly took in writing from the inter-caste couple, denying the benefits of government-semi-government schemes.

Meanwhile, a letter written by a young woman from Thakur tribal community from Rayambe in Igatpuri taluka is currently going viral on social media. She wrote this letter to Adivasi Thakur Samaj and Gram Panchayat Rayambe. In the letter, the woman said she got married to a Scheduled Caste youth on May 5, and she married him of her own will. She did not follow the customs and traditions of the tribal community. Therefore, tribal semi-government schemes should not be given to her. But the Anti-Superstition Committee alleges that all this is suspicious, and it is done forcefully.

This young woman got married in another community. Keeping this in mind, the Caste panchayat, which is working secretly in the tribal community, has forced the young woman to write this letter so that she does not get benefits of government schemes in future. It is noteworthy that the signatures of the Sarpanch, other Gram Panchayat members and office bearers of various organisations are also on the letter.

Meanwhile, ANIS has said that this incident took place on the Smruti Shatabdi of Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, the king who started his institution for inter-caste, inter-religious marriage in Maharashtra. This incident should be thoroughly investigated. Strict action should be taken against the culprits under the anti-social exclusion law and other necessary legal clauses demanded by Maharashtra Anti-Superstition Committee.

A statement in this regard has been submitted by Dr Thaksen Gorane, Krishna Chandgude, Adv Sameer Shinde and Mahendra Datarange to resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode.