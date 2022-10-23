Graduates can register online as a voter

Nashik

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the programme for revision of the Nashik Division Graduate Voters’ List has been announced from 1st October 2022 to the qualifying date of 1st November 2022.

According to that, the online facility has been made available to eligible graduate voters for name registration, District Collector Gangatharan D informed.

According to the letter dated October 21, from the Chief Electoral Officer of the State, the facility of filling Specimen No. 18 for Graduate Constituency has been made available online.

This online facility has been made available on the website of the Chief Election Commission https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/graduate as well as on the websites of the District Collector’s and Divisional Commissioner’s Offices.

Residence proof should be self-attested along with the online application. Similarly, the degree certificate and mark sheet attached as proof of educational qualification along with the application must be certified by Designated Officer, Assistant Designated Officer, District Gazetted Officer, and Notary and uploaded on the website.

For this, all the eligible graduate voters should also register their names in the voter list of the graduate constituency through the online facility, he appealed.