GPS an inseparable system in modern world

When a GPS user on land or at sea requests location data, signals from orbiting satellites go to their receivers. The transmission time, which is typically a fraction of a second, aids in calculating the distance to a point on an imaging sphere, and the user’s latitude and longitude may be determined using the mathematical method of triangulation. While three satellites would be sufficient, having more would increase redundancy and correct for errors. The military and the general public each have access to a separate frequency where GPS signals are transmitted.

To within 0.4 of an inch, civil argumentation can pinpoint a place. When a GPS user on land or at sea requests location data, signals from orbiting satellites go to their receivers. The transmission time, which is typically a fraction of a second, aids in calculating the distance to a point on an imaging sphere, and the user’s latitude and longitude may be determined using the mathematical method of triangulation. While three satellites would be sufficient, having more would increase redundancy and correct for errors.

“There is a GPS microchip used in various devices like computers, mobiles, watches, drones and many other electronic products. The main use of GPS is to track location. Various cab companies and food delivery companies are using GPS on large scale, and it is useful for them. Also, the military of India uses GPS for tracking purposes.” - Tanmay S Dikshit, cyber security expert