Goyal given additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>President Ram Nath Kovind today (Friday) assigned to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.</p>.<p>'The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios,' a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.</p><p>Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had died on Thursday at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences after a prolonged illness.</p>