Govt to review online education

NASHIK



The education department has decided to start verification and review of online as well as offline education system in secondary and higher secondary schools and junior colleges in Nashik district which is in place since the last five months.



Accordingly, instructions have been given to the heads of the concerned schools and junior colleges to make the current information available to the office. Secondary education officer Vaishali Veer has made an appeal to headmasters and principals of all secondary and higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the district.



A circular has been issued to all the secondary and higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the district to submit status report of the online and offline education system being exercised in their institutions since the curfew. The concerned heads need to use the link provided by the concerned principal/headmaster and submit detailed information by August 29th, Veer said.



"More and more schools and junior colleges should submit their data through the given official link," secondary education officer Vaishali Veer added.