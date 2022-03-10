Govt’s achievements portrayed through folk art

NASHIK: Awareness programmes about the development works done in the state and Nashik district during the two-year tenure of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which has completed two years of public service, have started from yesterday through folk art.

In the morning, on behalf of the District Information Office, the campaign started with a programme organised by Anand Tarang Foundation from the parking lots in front of Kalidas Kala Mandir in the city at 11:30 am.

The crowded places in the district have been overwhelmed by the performances of these folk artists which have started presentations of the government’s achievements, all over the district.

From Wednesday, on the occasion of the two-year completion of MVA govt, through three folk art troupes, three organisations, 30 artists will present five programmes daily in 15 talukas of the district and these programmes will be presented in 63 crowded places over a period of five days.

The campaign, which started yesterday, was launched simultaneously at three places in the district namely Nashik, Peth and Malegaon. The programme held in front of Kalidas Kalamandir was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Director of Information Dnyaneshwar Igwe. These programmes are being broadcast live at various places in the district and are also available for the public to watch online.

Day 1