Govt waives off loans of over 1 lakh farmers

The Mahavikas Aghadi government has waived off farm loans of over one lakh farmers in the district. The government had promised waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers who have registered under its Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme. A loan waiver amount of up to Rs. 2 lakh each has been deposited in the bank accounts of 1,18,799 beneficiary farmers, district administration sources said.

The government has fulfilled the promise of loan waiver given to farmers. Nashik district has received a fund of Rs. 1,090.93 crore. Debt waiver amount of Rs. 2 lakhs has been deposited in the accounts of as many as 1,10,290 farmers in the district and many marginalized farmers have become debt-free.

This has paved the way for farmers to get new loans for the current Kharif season. With the waiver fund getting deposited into their accounts, there is an atmosphere of happiness among the beneficiary farmers.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had promised to free the farmers from debt in its poll manifesto and after coming to power had announced the Mahatma Phule Debt Waiver Scheme. He gave big relief by waiving the debts of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh without imposing any pre-conditions.

Altogether 1,33,216 farmers in the district were became eligible for loan waiver and a fund of Rs 1445.98 crore was required for complete waiver. The amount was to be credited directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Accordingly, in the first phase, 520 farmers from Chandori in Niphad tehsil and 258 farmers from Sonambe in Sinnar were received Rs 2 lakh each into their linked bank accounts.

However, the code of conduct for Gram Panchayat elections was enforced in the district at the beginning of March and as a result of that benefit of debt waiver could not be availed.

Then came the crisis of Corona. Despite shortage of funds in the state's exchequer, the government however started disbursing loan waiver amount to the beneficiary farmers for the month of July.

As many as 1,33,000 farmers in the district had become eligible for loan waiver. Out of which 1,18,799 accounts were verified and authenticated, while 4,902 accounts adjudged ineligible due to lack of technical information. A total of Rs 1,090.93 crore have been received by banks for debt waiver.

Funds received by banks :

* District Bank - Rs 875.23 crore

* Nationalised and credit societies - Rs 134.70 crore