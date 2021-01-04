Govt to return 623 hectares of land

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>An important decision to return hundreds of hectares of land acquired for the Vaitarna dam has brought cheers to the project affected farmers and land owners. The Regulatory Board has issued a no-objection certificate to return the acquired land for the Vaitarna dam; to the original land owners. </p>.<p>The issue has been pending for many years, and the dam-affected farmers were waiting for the decision. It has now been settled with the constant follow-up by MLA Hiraman Khoskar. In a key meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, the officials decided to return the additional land acquired in Vaitarna Dam in Igatpuri taluka to the original owners. </p><p>Earlier, a meeting was held in the presence of State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and MLA Khoskar regarding the pending development works in the Water Resources Department of Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar constituency. On the occasion, the Board issued a NOC for the return of 623 hectares of additional land acquired mainly for the Vaitarna dam; to the farmers. </p><p>In fact, this question has been pending for the last several years. Many farmers, leaders, and youths had earlier pursued to get back the additional hectares of land acquired in the dam. The issue got raised at several meetings; however, it was stuck by government policy and legal issues. Khoskar had raised this issue with priority. In this regard, two months ago, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had also assured that a positive decision would be taken soon.</p>