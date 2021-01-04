Deshdoot Times

Govt to return 623 hectares of land

Cheers to the project affected farmers and land owners.
Govt to return 623 hectares of land
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
farmers
igatpuri
MLA Hiraman Khoskar
vaitarna dam
Land owners
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com