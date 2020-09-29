Govt to empower families of suicide victims

<p>NASHIK :</p><p>With a view to empower families of the suicide victim farmers socially, economically and for their overall development, the government will implement 'Ubhari' (boost) periodical programme in all the five districts of North Maharashtra from October 2nd to 9th.</p>.<p>Through this, a comprehensive survey of the suicide-bereaved families will be conducted with a view to provide them the benefit of various schemes of the government.<br><br>In an agricultural country like India, farmer suicides have become a social problem. Therefore, the government has decided to implement an upliftment programme in Nashik Division with a view to uplift the standard of living of the suicide-bereaved families and their overall development.<br><br>From October 2 to Oct 9, government officials and employees from the gram panchayat and district level will visit the home of the suicide victims and conduct a survey.<br><br>Did the family of the farmer who committed suicide get help in this? Also what are the problems of families? Who is the head of the family? How does the family function, on whom does it depend? Is there a means of subsistence? After verifying these matters, the government will conduct a survey and implement the scheme to identify the tendency of the families to avail the benefits of various schemes of the government to the families facing family problems and subsistence.<br><br>For this, sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, block development officers, taluka agriculture officers, deputy tehsildars, assistant registrars, cooperative societies, deputy director of agriculture, the resident deputy district collector and the deputy chief executive officer will visit the suicide-bereaved families of the farmers and report to the government.<br><br>The aim is to empower the suicide-bereaved families economically and socially.</p>.<p><em><strong>Appeal to organisations, individuals<br></strong><br>Social organisations, NGOs and individuals working in the field of agriculture have been appealed by the government to help survey the families of the suicide victims in order to reach benefits of the "Ubhari" scheme to the families of the suicide victims. The survey to be conducted <br>from October 2 to 9, should <br><br>NGOs and individuals working in the social sector who want to provide important information in the survey of the suicide-bereaved families should contact government officials.</em></p>