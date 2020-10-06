Wildlife Week : Govt to design safe roads for wildlife, people

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Precautionary measures are being taken against the roads passing through the wildlife habitat area and the resulting wildlife accidents. The state forest department has now taken steps to take precautionary measures to repair or build new roads through the wildlife habitat.</p>.<p>Under the Forest Protection Act, a number of proposals are coming up to the Forest department for construction of new roads and repair of four-lane and six-lane roads.</p><p>However, the state forest department has issued some instructions to avoid any obstruction in the movement of wildlife during this work. Wildlife trails should be minimized while providing infrastructure around the forest.<br><br>If necessary, a survey should be conducted to provide information about the wildlife mitigation scheme as well as where necessary and further action should be taken only after receiving the report. Measures should be taken into consideration while submitting a proposal for construction of existing roads through protected areas outside the protected area, tiger reserves, wildlife corridors and areas inhabited by wildlife.<br><br>It has been directed that the underpasses should be at least four meters wide and three meters high. The interval between such subways should not exceed two kilometers.</p><p>After visiting the site as well as reporting the results and facts, in some exceptional cases, changes may be made to the subway or technical changes may be made according to engineering standards and terrain components.<br><br>The circular in this regard says that there is no need to build new subways in places where natural streams and creeks intersect.</p><p>It has also been mentioned in the circular that it can be reconstructed as per the engineering requirements in the places where natural streams and streams are located. <br><br>Accordingly, the forest department has initiated proceedings and the roads will be planned as per these rules. Therefore, it is being expressed that there is a possibility of reducing the threat to wildlife.</p>