Govt to accord state funeral to Air India Captain Sathe

MUMBAI :

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that thestate government will accord a state funeral to Captain Deepak Sathe which will take place later in the day.

Lauding Sathe in a twitter message the Chief Minister said "The State has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retd) Captain DV Sathe.

His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies.

"Sathe, the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express flight, which overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

The plane, carrying 190 people, was a part of Vande Bharat Mission, which was bringing back Indians stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.