Govt subsidy to horticulturists

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 10,450 hectares of cultivation has been planned in the year 2022-23 in the Nashik division. Farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Below Poverty Line, beneficiaries of Land Reform Yojana and Indira Awas Yojana, small landholders and marginal farmers under Agricultural Loan Waiver Scheme 2008 and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act 2006 will be eligible for this scheme and can avail the benefit up to two-hectare area limit.

The cultivation period for all fruit crops and floriculture will be from June 01 to December 31. For more information, farmers can contact village agriculture assistant, agriculture supervisor, mandal agriculture officer and taluka agriculture officer. Divisional joint director of agriculture Mohan Wagh has appealed that a maximum number of farmers should take advantage of this scheme by planting fruit crops and creating flower gardens.