Govt sets deadline for GPS installation

NASHIK: A GPS system is being installed on a vehicle transporting minor minerals to prevent illegal mining in the district. The term has been extended twice and now the last date is 31st July. Out of 3544 vehicles registered for minerals, GPS system has been installed on only 1313 vehicles. District Mining Officer Rohini Chavan has informed that 2231 vehicles are still waiting for this device.

The Tehsildar had earlier instructed all the mine belt holders and crusher drivers in the district to install GPS in the vehicles transporting secondary minerals.

However, not all miners, crusher operators have yet installed GPS on the vehicles transporting minor minerals and integrated them with computer systems.

Therefore, the district administration has appealed to all the mine owners in the district, stone crusher drivers and vehicle owners transporting minor minerals to install this system before the deadline.