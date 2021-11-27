Govt, semi govt, private entities submit self-declarations

NASHIK: On the backdrop of rising complaints about duplicate names in the voter list, the State Election Commission had appealed to government, semi-government and private establishments to submit self-declaration papers under the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP). Accordingly, as many as 56,839 self-declaration forms have been received by the election branch.

Thousands of people work under one roof in places like big industrial estates, educational institutions, industries, and the construction sector. Therefore, the employers of such establishments were appealed about non-repetition of names of their employees in the electoral rolls.

In the run-up to the municipal elections, 2,87,000 names were found twice in the electoral rolls. Against this backdrop, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has started a campaign to correct the voter list.

Elections to 18 municipal corporations in the State are slated to be held in February 2022. Currently, gram panchayat by-elections are underway. All political parties are gearing up for these civic polls.

In Nashik, however, on the eve of the by-elections, the issue of repetition of voter names in the electoral rolls is being raised. In particular, in three segments of Nashik East, Nashik West, and Nashik Central, as many as 287000 electoral names were found twice.

A 10-member Shiv Sena team had uncovered the irregularities. Against this backdrop, a voter list purification campaign has been launched. In this connection, it has been appealed to citizens to participate in the campaign to reduce the number of duplicate names.

A total of 56839 employees of this establishment have submitted self declaration letters in which 153 names have been duplicated. Those whose names repeated have filled up Form No.7. According to this form, those whose names are repeated have been informed in which constituency they want their name and which they do not want.