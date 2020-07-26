Govt reduces school syllabus

MUMBAI :

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that it has approved a proposal by the State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce school syllabus.

Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad said that a 25% cut in the in the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12.

This will be applicable in the academics year 2020-21 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic."Even though there is COVID-19 crisis in the state of Maharashtra, we have started classes through different mediums from June 15.

However, schools are yet to start physically," Gaikwad noted and urged people to not feel the stress or pressure of studies."Taking this into consideration, the Maharashtra Government is announcing a 25% cut in the syllabus of Standard 1 to Standard 12 for the academic year of 2020-21.

The reduced syllabus will soon be available on the website," she said.The details of the reduced syllabus will soon be made available online.